Swift is like Kotlin

Swift

class NamedShape { var numberOfSides: Int = 0 let name: String init(name: String) { self.name = name } func simpleDescription() -> String { return "A shape with \(numberOfSides) sides." } } class Square: NamedShape { var sideLength: Double init(sideLength: Double, name: String) { self.sideLength = sideLength super.init(name: name) self.numberOfSides = 4 } func area() -> Double { return sideLength * sideLength } override func simpleDescription() -> String { return "A square with sides of length " + sideLength + "." } } let test = Square(sideLength: 5.2, name: "square") test.area() test.simpleDescription()